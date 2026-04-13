169th Civil Engineer Squadron enhances readiness through Wateree maintenance project

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conduct critical repairs and upgrades at Wateree Recreation Area in Camden, South Carolina, March 5-8, 2026, enhancing facilities for service members and sharpening mission-ready skills through hands-on training. The project provided hands-on training in heavy equipment operations, reinforcing the unit’s ability to execute construction and repair tasks in deployed and domestic environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002681
|VIRIN:
|260305-Z-BW353-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630222
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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