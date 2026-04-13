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    169th Civil Engineer Squadron enhances readiness through Wateree maintenance project

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    CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conduct critical repairs and upgrades at Wateree Recreation Area in Camden, South Carolina, March 5-8, 2026, enhancing facilities for service members and sharpening mission-ready skills through hands-on training. The project provided hands-on training in heavy equipment operations, reinforcing the unit’s ability to execute construction and repair tasks in deployed and domestic environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002681
    VIRIN: 260305-Z-BW353-2001
    Filename: DOD_111630222
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    Civil Engineer
    Prime BEEF
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169th CES
    training

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