169th Civil Engineer Squadron enhances readiness through Wateree maintenance project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conduct critical repairs and upgrades at Wateree Recreation Area in Camden, South Carolina, March 5-8, 2026, enhancing facilities for service members and sharpening mission-ready skills through hands-on training. The project provided hands-on training in heavy equipment operations, reinforcing the unit’s ability to execute construction and repair tasks in deployed and domestic environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)