Fort McCoy in Motion - NCOA Basic Leader Course

Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, talk with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Caires from the Non-commissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, WI.
Elements of the NCOA Basic Leader Course were highlighted in this segment, focusing on tenant units at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy’s NCOA develops agile, adaptive, and effective enlisted leaders of character, competence and commitment. These leaders will serve as the standard bearers for future generations to meet the demands of the Army.
(U.S. Army Video by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002665
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111630010
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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