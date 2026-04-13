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    Fort McCoy in Motion - NCOA Basic Leader Course

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Holder and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, talk with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Kirkman and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Caires from the Non-commissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, WI.
    Elements of the NCOA Basic Leader Course were highlighted in this segment, focusing on tenant units at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy’s NCOA develops agile, adaptive, and effective enlisted leaders of character, competence and commitment. These leaders will serve as the standard bearers for future generations to meet the demands of the Army.
    (U.S. Army Video by Kevin Clark/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002665
    VIRIN: 260409-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111630010
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    Fort McCoy; NCOA

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