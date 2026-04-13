The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of April 13-17, 2026, includes the U.S. Navy medical team recovering Artemis II, a U.S. Army Captain’s unconventional journey to becoming a dentist, and a first-of-its-kind spinal surgery at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002663
|VIRIN:
|260415-O-TR188-9752
|Filename:
|DOD_111629900
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - April 16, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.