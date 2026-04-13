U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the 11th annual German-American Friendship Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on March 7, 2026. This event featured members of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus and Heeresmusikkorps Koblenz playing music together, highlighting the connection between the United States and Germany as allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002659
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-BS498-2637
|Filename:
|DOD_111629784
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Minute - German-American Friendship Concert (Without Graphics), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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