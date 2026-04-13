(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Minute - German-American Friendship Concert (Without Graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the 11th annual German-American Friendship Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on March 7, 2026. This event featured members of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus and Heeresmusikkorps Koblenz playing music together, highlighting the connection between the United States and Germany as allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002659
    VIRIN: 260306-F-BS498-2637
    Filename: DOD_111629784
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Minute - German-American Friendship Concert (Without Graphics), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allied Nations
    german american friendship concert
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland - Pfalz
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video