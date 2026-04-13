Military Working Dogs from Kunsan Air Base participate in trainings including clearing buildings and chasing down a perpetrator. These trainings ensure the MWD can accurately and safely execute whatever mission they are set to do. (US Air Force Video by Senor Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 02:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002650
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-SO714-2738
|Filename:
|DOD_111629595
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 training, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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