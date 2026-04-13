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    K9 training

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    Military Working Dogs from Kunsan Air Base participate in trainings including clearing buildings and chasing down a perpetrator. These trainings ensure the MWD can accurately and safely execute whatever mission they are set to do. (US Air Force Video by Senor Airman Ian Sullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002650
    VIRIN: 260415-F-SO714-2738
    Filename: DOD_111629595
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 training, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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