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    Fighting Fires Together: Washington Guard aviation unit conducts water bucket training with DNR and USFS.

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    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. John Giltamag 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    1-168th GSAB unit convenes for its annual water bucket wildfire training alongside the Department of Natural Resources and the United States Forest Service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002649
    VIRIN: 260404-A-XW712-5082
    Filename: DOD_111629587
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Fighting Fires Together: Washington Guard aviation unit conducts water bucket training with DNR and USFS., by SGT John Giltamag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DNR
    USFS
    Water Bucket Training
    1-168th GSAB
    Washington National Guard
    Water Bucket, Washington National Guard, National Guard, Army National Guard, Fire Fighter

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