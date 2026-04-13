1-168th GSAB unit convenes for its annual water bucket wildfire training alongside the Department of Natural Resources and the United States Forest Service.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002649
|VIRIN:
|260404-A-XW712-5082
|Filename:
|DOD_111629587
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fighting Fires Together: Washington Guard aviation unit conducts water bucket training with DNR and USFS., by SGT John Giltamag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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