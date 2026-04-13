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    III MEF EOTG Marines Showcase Advanced Unmanned Systems and Adaptive Manufacturing

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, demonstrate their ability to use adaptive manufacturing to increase unmanned systems capabilities at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The Unmanned Systems Branch analyzes capabilities and designs drone configurations to support various operational scenarios. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SINISTER TRAILER (AURORA-ALERT) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002642
    VIRIN: 260331-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111629318
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, III MEF EOTG Marines Showcase Advanced Unmanned Systems and Adaptive Manufacturing, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Robotics, Unmanned-Systems, Drones, EOTG, Explosives, Manufacturing

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