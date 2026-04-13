III MEF EOTG Marines Showcase Advanced Drone Systems and Adaptive Manufacturing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002642" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, demonstrate drone capabilities and adaptive manufacturing at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2026. The Unmanned System Branch analyzes system capabilities and designing drone configurations for various operational scenarios. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems are designed for both remote piloting and autonomous flight, enhancing the Marines' ability to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: TENSE-SINISTER TRAILER (AURORA-ALERT) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com