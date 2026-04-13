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    AFN Misawa Pacific Update - First F-35As arrive to Misawa Air Base

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    JAPAN

    03.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The first batch of F-35A Lightning IIs arrived at Misawa Air Base on March 28, 2026, signaling a new era of 5th generation fighter jets for the 35th Fighter Wing. Not only do they advance the mission capabilities, but they strengthen the partnership with Japan and their Air Self Defense Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002638
    VIRIN: 260328-F-EU981-5120
    Filename: DOD_111629242
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - First F-35As arrive to Misawa Air Base, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    5th Gen Fighter
    Misawa Air Base

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