The first batch of F-35A Lightning IIs arrived at Misawa Air Base on March 28, 2026, signaling a new era of 5th generation fighter jets for the 35th Fighter Wing. Not only do they advance the mission capabilities, but they strengthen the partnership with Japan and their Air Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 20:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002638
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-EU981-5120
|Filename:
|DOD_111629242
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa Pacific Update - First F-35As arrive to Misawa Air Base, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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