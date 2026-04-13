AFN Misawa Pacific Update - First F-35As arrive to Misawa Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The first batch of F-35A Lightning IIs arrived at Misawa Air Base on March 28, 2026, signaling a new era of 5th generation fighter jets for the 35th Fighter Wing. Not only do they advance the mission capabilities, but they strengthen the partnership with Japan and their Air Self Defense Force.