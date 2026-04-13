Assistant Secretaries of the Army visit ERDC

Honorable Brent Ingraham; Assistant Secretary of the Army For Acquisition, Logistics and Technology
Honorable Jordan Gillis; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
Honorable Adam Telle; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002624
|VIRIN:
|260414-D-HE363-7029
|Filename:
|DOD_111629043
|Length:
|00:23:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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