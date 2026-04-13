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    Assistant Secretaries of the Army visit ERDC

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    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Honorable Brent Ingraham; Assistant Secretary of the Army For Acquisition, Logistics and Technology
    Honorable Jordan Gillis; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
    Honorable Adam Telle; Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002624
    VIRIN: 260414-D-HE363-7029
    Filename: DOD_111629043
    Length: 00:23:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretaries of the Army visit ERDC, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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