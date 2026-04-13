Megan Rhodes, Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year for Fort Knox, runs to place a flock of flamingos in a community member’s yard for their birthday as part of the Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club’s “Mother Flocker” program. (Video provided by Megan Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002597
|VIRIN:
|260414-A-GF376-3828
|Filename:
|DOD_111628475
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Turning service into belonging: Local spouse earns dual honors as Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year and Kentucky Colonel, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turning service into belonging: Local spouse earns dual honors as Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year and Kentucky Colonel
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