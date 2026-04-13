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    Turning service into belonging: Local spouse earns dual honors as Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year and Kentucky Colonel

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Megan Rhodes, Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year for Fort Knox, runs to place a flock of flamingos in a community member’s yard for their birthday as part of the Fort Knox Spouses and Community Club’s “Mother Flocker” program. (Video provided by Megan Rhodes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002597
    VIRIN: 260414-A-GF376-3828
    Filename: DOD_111628475
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Turning service into belonging: Local spouse earns dual honors as Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year and Kentucky Colonel, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Turning service into belonging: Local spouse earns dual honors as Armed Forces Insurance Spouse of the Year and Kentucky Colonel

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC

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