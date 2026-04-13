Kadena AB hosts America Fest 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guests enjoy festivities during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11-12, 2026. AmFest 26 is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. This year’s theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlighted elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)