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    Kadena AB hosts America Fest 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Guests enjoy festivities during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 11-12, 2026. AmFest 26 is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. This year’s theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlighted elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002514
    VIRIN: 260411-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111626735
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, Kadena AB hosts America Fest 2026, by Cpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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