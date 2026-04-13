Yokosuka Security Harbor Patrol

U.S. Navy Sailors operate patrol boats during regular operations on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mar. 16th, 2026. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 21:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002510
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111626683
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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