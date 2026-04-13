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    SW Hosts Indonesian Minister of Defense at Pentagon

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Indonesia Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 13, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002498
    VIRIN: 260413-D-VF045-1004
    Filename: DOD_111626337
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hosts Indonesian Minister of Defense at Pentagon, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hegseth
    secwar
    Secwar Hegseth

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