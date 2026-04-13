SW Hosts Indonesian Minister of Defense at Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a bilateral meeting with Indonesia Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 13, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002498
|VIRIN:
|260413-D-VF045-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111626337
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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