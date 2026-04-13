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    Navy Medicine teams discuss support to historic Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (Interview B-Roll)

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Hear directly from U.S. Navy Medicine personnel as they discuss their role in the historic Artemis II recovery mission. Personnel from Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and En-Route Care System (ERCS) team also talk about how they maintain warfighter readiness and defend national security, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) at Naval Base San Diego, April 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002469
    VIRIN: 260411-N-KM181-1002
    Filename: DOD_111625777
    Length: 00:10:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Navy Medicine teams discuss support to historic Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (Interview B-Roll), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NASA
    Navy medicine
    Orion
    Defense Health Agency
    NMRTC San Diego
    Artemis II

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