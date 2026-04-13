Hear directly from U.S. Navy Medicine personnel as they discuss their role in the historic Artemis II recovery mission. Personnel from Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and En-Route Care System (ERCS) team also talk about how they maintain warfighter readiness and defend national security, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) at Naval Base San Diego, April 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002469
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-KM181-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111625777
|Length:
|00:10:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Medicine teams discuss support to historic Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (Interview B-Roll), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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