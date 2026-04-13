Navy Medicine teams discuss support to historic Artemis II recovery mission aboard USS John P. Murtha (Interview B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002469" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hear directly from U.S. Navy Medicine personnel as they discuss their role in the historic Artemis II recovery mission. Personnel from Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) and En-Route Care System (ERCS) team also talk about how they maintain warfighter readiness and defend national security, aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) at Naval Base San Diego, April 11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable)