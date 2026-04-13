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    Deputy MCPOCG Matt Buckman - Kentucky Derby Greeting

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    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laticia Sims 

    Coast Guard Video Production Team

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Matthew Buckman gives a shoutout in recognition of the 152nd Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs, Kentucky, May 2, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 14:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1002468
    VIRIN: 260409-G-UJ444-1001
    Filename: DOD_111625753
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy MCPOCG Matt Buckman - Kentucky Derby Greeting, by PO2 Laticia Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kentucky Derby
    USCG
    152nd Kentucky Derby

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