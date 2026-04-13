Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Matthew Buckman gives a shoutout in recognition of the 152nd Kentucky Derby in Churchill Downs, Kentucky, May 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 14:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1002466
|VIRIN:
|260409-G-UJ444-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111625738
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy MCPOCG Matt Buckman – Kentucky Derby Greeting, by PO2 Laticia Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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