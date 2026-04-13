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    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 34

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on bravery. Military bravery often depends on training, leadership, and circumstances, but at the individual level it still comes down to character and determination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ayan Sheikh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 08:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002439
    VIRIN: 260413-F-PL327-1016
    Filename: DOD_111624617
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 34, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bravery
    jtfdc
    DC National Guard
    Motivation Monday
    National Guard
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