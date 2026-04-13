Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 34

Presented by CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on bravery. Military bravery often depends on training, leadership, and circumstances, but at the individual level it still comes down to character and determination. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ayan Sheikh)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 08:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002439
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-PL327-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111624617
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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