USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., speaks about the experience of having a newly-commissioned Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer named after him, during a commissioning ceremony for the ship in Norfolk, Va., April 11, 2026. Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith delivered remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)