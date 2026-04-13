USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., speaks about the experience of having a newly-commissioned Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer named after him, during a commissioning ceremony for the ship in Norfolk, Va., April 11, 2026. Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith delivered remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002437
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111624572
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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