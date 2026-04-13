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    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) Commissioning Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., speaks about the experience of having a newly-commissioned Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer named after him, during a commissioning ceremony for the ship in Norfolk, Va., April 11, 2026. Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith delivered remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002437
    VIRIN: 260411-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111624572
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    vietnam war
    commissioning
    harvey c. barnum
    secnav
    medal of honor
    cmc

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