101st MFRC Soldiers drive ISVs into combat simulation scenario at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC) 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operate an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during a simulated Ground Assault Convoy under the cover of darkness going into a 10-day simulated combat training scenario at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7-8, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)