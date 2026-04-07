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    101st MFRC Soldiers drive ISVs into combat simulation scenario at JRTC

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC) 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operate an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during a simulated Ground Assault Convoy under the cover of darkness going into a 10-day simulated combat training scenario at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7-8, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002211
    VIRIN: 260408-A-YM156-1295
    Filename: DOD_111619977
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    TAGS

    JRTC 26-06, MFRC, Night Operations, ISV, Rakkasan, Reconnaissance

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