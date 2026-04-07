101st MFRC Soldiers drive ISVs into combat simulation scenario at JRTC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC) 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operate an Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during a simulated Ground Assault Convoy under the cover of darkness going into a 10-day simulated combat training scenario at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7-8, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002211
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-YM156-1295
|Filename:
|DOD_111619977
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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