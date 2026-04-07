Kunsan Air Base's 3D printing team, "Wolf Works," is collaborating with the 8th Security Forces Squadron drone team to design and produce 3D-printed drone parts and systems at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 21:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002197
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-RL243-7537
|Filename:
|DOD_111619820
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D printing team collaborates with 8th SFS to build drones from scratch, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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