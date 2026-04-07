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    3D printing team collaborates with 8th SFS to build drones from scratch

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Air Base's 3D printing team, "Wolf Works," is collaborating with the 8th Security Forces Squadron drone team to design and produce 3D-printed drone parts and systems at Kunsan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 21:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002197
    VIRIN: 260410-F-RL243-7537
    Filename: DOD_111619820
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3D printing team collaborates with 8th SFS to build drones from scratch, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

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