U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Ethan Lasua, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division, addresses the support the Army is prepared to provide to local communities while Soldiers stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and other equipment at Schofield Barracks, April 7, 2026. The staging effort ensures the 25th Infantry Division can rapidly respond and deliver critical assistance to Oahu residents in the event of severe flooding ahead of an approaching storm. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002191
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-QQ238-3333
|Filename:
|DOD_111619650
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Soldier Addresses Flood Response Preparations, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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