(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Soldier Addresses Flood Response Preparations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Ethan Lasua, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division, addresses the support the Army is prepared to provide to local communities while Soldiers stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and other equipment at Schofield Barracks, April 7, 2026. The staging effort ensures the 25th Infantry Division can rapidly respond and deliver critical assistance to Oahu residents in the event of severe flooding ahead of an approaching storm. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002191
    VIRIN: 260409-A-QQ238-3333
    Filename: DOD_111619650
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Soldier Addresses Flood Response Preparations, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    25ID
    u.s. army garrison hawaii
    storm preperation
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video