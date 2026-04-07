25th Infantry Division Soldier Addresses Flood Response Preparations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002191" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Ethan Lasua, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 25th Infantry Division, addresses the support the Army is prepared to provide to local communities while Soldiers stage Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV), Combat Rubber Reconnaissance Crafts, and other equipment at Schofield Barracks, April 7, 2026. The staging effort ensures the 25th Infantry Division can rapidly respond and deliver critical assistance to Oahu residents in the event of severe flooding ahead of an approaching storm. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)