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    Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete- B-Roll Reel 1

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    PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Local military veterans of the Utah Army National Guard and other branch services, including combat vets from the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam era took part in the 55th Mission of the unique two-day Utah Honor Flight experience at Provo Airport, Utah, Apr. 8, 2026. The Utah chapter of the Honor Flight program gives veterans a chance to witness the major memorials in Washington, D.C. that are dedicated to honor their service and sacrifice through the generations. Active military members, Utah Guardsman, including members of the 23rd Army Band, and many other veterans and family members gathered to show full community support as they greeted them for their late return arrival on Wednesday evening. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002184
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-DA103-7001
    Filename: DOD_111619432
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PROVO, UTAH, US

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    This work, Utah Honor Flight Mission 55: Complete- B-Roll Reel 1, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Utah honor flight, AlwaysReady, AlwaysThere, ArmyStrong, Army, Utah National Guard, Honor Flight

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