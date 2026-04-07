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    101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault insertion with MV-22 Osprey during JRTC rotation at Fort Polk

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted an air assault insertion into a training area during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7, 2026. The operation was supported by an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774, enabling the rapid movement of Soldiers into forward positions.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002169
    VIRIN: 260407-A-LY421-1127
    Filename: DOD_111618843
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

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    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    Rakkasans
    101st (AASLT)
    Osprey
    air assault
    JRTC 26-06

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