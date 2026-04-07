101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault insertion with MV-22 Osprey during JRTC rotation at Fort Polk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002169" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted an air assault insertion into a training area during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7, 2026. The operation was supported by an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774, enabling the rapid movement of Soldiers into forward positions.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)