101st Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault insertion with MV-22 Osprey during JRTC rotation at Fort Polk

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted an air assault insertion into a training area during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 7, 2026. The operation was supported by an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774, enabling the rapid movement of Soldiers into forward positions.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Sandy Vera Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002169
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-LY421-1127
|Filename:
|DOD_111618843
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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