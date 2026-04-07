B-Roll: National Guard Soldiers battle in Lacerda Cup opener

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, and the District of Columbia compete during day one of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. The competition features eight-person teams and individual Soldiers performing multiple close-quarters combatives techniques, proving their readiness to close with and destroy the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002126
|VIRIN:
|260408-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111617977
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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Fort Benning
Competition
Army National Guard