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    B-Roll: National Guard Soldiers battle in Lacerda Cup opener

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    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, and the District of Columbia compete during day one of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. The competition features eight-person teams and individual Soldiers performing multiple close-quarters combatives techniques, proving their readiness to close with and destroy the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002126
    VIRIN: 260408-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111617977
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: National Guard Soldiers battle in Lacerda Cup opener, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Benning

    Competition

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    combatives
    lacerda cup
    #InfantryWeek
    Army National Guard
    #LACERDACUP2026
    lacerda cup 2026

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