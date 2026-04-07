B-Roll: National Guard Soldiers battle in Lacerda Cup opener

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002126" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers representing Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada, and the District of Columbia compete during day one of the 2026 Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Ga. Apr. 8, 2026. The competition features eight-person teams and individual Soldiers performing multiple close-quarters combatives techniques, proving their readiness to close with and destroy the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)