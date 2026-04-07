Vision to Victory: 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosting Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training while improving M240 machine gun and M249 squad automatic weapon proficiencies at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training increased the number of operators qualified to employ the weapon systems, strengthening integrated base defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)