A video highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosting Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training while improving M240 machine gun and M249 squad automatic weapon proficiencies at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training increased the number of operators qualified to employ the weapon systems, strengthening integrated base defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1002121
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-YT022-2182
|Filename:
|DOD_111617838
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vision to Victory: 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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