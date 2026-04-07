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    Vision to Victory: 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosting Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training while improving M240 machine gun and M249 squad automatic weapon proficiencies at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2026. The training increased the number of operators qualified to employ the weapon systems, strengthening integrated base defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002121
    VIRIN: 260409-F-YT022-2182
    Filename: DOD_111617838
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vision to Victory: 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    39th Security Forces Squadron
    CROWS
    31st Security Forces Squadron
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE

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