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    Airmen Spotlight JTF-DC

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erica Gonzales with the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia speaks about her role in DCNG Security Forces as well her civilian career in Washington March 27, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002030
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OD941-1421
    Filename: DOD_111615853
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Airmen Spotlight JTF-DC, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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