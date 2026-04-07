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    Balikatan 26 B-Roll: Distributed maritime logistics in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    03.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force and Philippine contractors conduct a Maritime Prepositioning Force offload in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, March 15-16, 2026. The prepositioning of equipment in support of Exercise Balikatan 26 demonstrates how Maritime Prepositioning Force processes operationalize distributed sustainment by conducting offload, distribution, and regeneration of equipment through afloat platforms, ashore nodes, and transportation networks to distribute equipment across multiple locations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison M. Luciano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002004
    VIRIN: 260315-M-YC522-1001
    Filename: DOD_111615676
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 26 B-Roll: Distributed maritime logistics in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    MPF Off load
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 26
    BK26

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