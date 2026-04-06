An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts a landing into a remote landing zone during training, demonstrating combat search and rescue capabilities in Alaska’s austere environment.
The HH-60W, designed for personnel recovery missions, enables aircrews to rapidly insert and extract forces in complex terrain and extreme weather conditions. (Alaska National Guard video by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 18:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001977
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-PB632-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111615250
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II Executes Precision Landing in Remote Alaska, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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