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    HH-60W Jolly Green II Executes Precision Landing in Remote Alaska

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts a landing into a remote landing zone during training, demonstrating combat search and rescue capabilities in Alaska’s austere environment.

    The HH-60W, designed for personnel recovery missions, enables aircrews to rapidly insert and extract forces in complex terrain and extreme weather conditions. (Alaska National Guard video by Dana Rosso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 18:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001977
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-PB632-2001
    Filename: DOD_111615250
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, HH-60W Jolly Green II Executes Precision Landing in Remote Alaska, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat seach and rescue
    HH60W
    Air National Guard

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