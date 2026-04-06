U.S. Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct flight operations during Operation Epic Fury, April 7, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001947
|VIRIN:
|260407-D-D0477-6948
|Filename:
|DOD_111615012
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.