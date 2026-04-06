(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.07.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conduct flight operations during Operation Epic Fury, April 7, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001947
    VIRIN: 260407-D-D0477-6948
    Filename: DOD_111615012
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video