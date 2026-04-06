B-2 Spirit aircraft takeoff in support of Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft depart for a combat mission in support of Operation Epic Fury from a base in the U.S. Strategic Command area of responsibility, April 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001946
|VIRIN:
|260405-D-D0477-4384
|Filename:
|DOD_111614989
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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