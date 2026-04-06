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    B-2 Spirit aircraft takeoff in support of Operation Epic Fury

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.05.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft depart for a combat mission in support of Operation Epic Fury from a base in the U.S. Strategic Command area of responsibility, April 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001946
    VIRIN: 260405-D-D0477-4384
    Filename: DOD_111614989
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    TAGS

    B-2 Spirit
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

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