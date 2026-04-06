U.S. Marines conduct Flight Operations during Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 6, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001943
|VIRIN:
|260406-D-D0477-7553
|Filename:
|DOD_111614981
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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