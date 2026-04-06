Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Megan Dorsinville, an ammunitions chief with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, speaks about the Chimney Trail Health’s Waypoint Kit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. This training was conducted to preserve the lethality and readiness of the Marines by building mental toughness and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001935
|VIRIN:
|260402-M-DD231-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111614823
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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