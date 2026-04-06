Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Megan Dorsinville, an ammunitions chief with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, speaks about the Chimney Trail Health’s Waypoint Kit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 2, 2026. This training was conducted to preserve the lethality and readiness of the Marines by building mental toughness and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco)