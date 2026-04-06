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    Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - B-Roll

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion attend Chimney Trail Health’s Waypoint Kit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,
    North Carolina, April 2, 2026. This training was conducted to preserve the lethality and readiness of the Marines by building mental toughness and resiliency. (U.S. Marine
    Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001931
    VIRIN: 260402-M-DD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111614792
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - B-Roll, by LCpl Chloe Hawco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    II MEF
    Readiness
    MCTF
    Marines
    ChimneyTrailWaypointHealthKit

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