U.S. Marines and sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion attend Chimney Trail Health’s Waypoint Kit training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune,
North Carolina, April 2, 2026. This training was conducted to preserve the lethality and readiness of the Marines by building mental toughness and resiliency. (U.S. Marine
Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Hawco)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001931
|VIRIN:
|260402-M-DD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111614792
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chimney Trail Health Waypoint Kits Distribution - B-Roll, by LCpl Chloe Hawco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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