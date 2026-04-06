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    101st employ C100 and Ghost-X Drones at JRTC to Observe Artillery Impacts

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare, launch, fly and observe UAS drones such as the Ghost-X and C-100 during an artillery fires and impacts at a range while attending the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 6, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    The PDW C100 is a modular, man-packable heavy-lift quadcopter designed for rapid deployment, long-endurance missions, and versatile payload integration, offering significant tactical advantages for military and tactical operations.

    The Ghost-X is a helicopter-type, medium-range autonomous reconnaissance drone designed for tactical U.S. Army operations with enhanced endurance, modular payloads, and rapid deployment capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001929
    VIRIN: 260406-A-YM156-9673
    Filename: DOD_111614766
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: AVENEL/WASHINGTON, D.C., MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 101st employ C100 and Ghost-X Drones at JRTC to Observe Artillery Impacts, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MFRC
    Ghost-X
    Artillery
    UAS
    JRTC 26-06
    PDW C100

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