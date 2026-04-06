U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare, launch, fly and observe UAS drones such as the Ghost-X and C-100 during an artillery fires and impacts at a range while attending the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 6, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)
The PDW C100 is a modular, man-packable heavy-lift quadcopter designed for rapid deployment, long-endurance missions, and versatile payload integration, offering significant tactical advantages for military and tactical operations.
The Ghost-X is a helicopter-type, medium-range autonomous reconnaissance drone designed for tactical U.S. Army operations with enhanced endurance, modular payloads, and rapid deployment capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001929
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-YM156-9673
|Filename:
|DOD_111614766
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Hometown:
|AVENEL/WASHINGTON, D.C., MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st employ C100 and Ghost-X Drones at JRTC to Observe Artillery Impacts, by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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