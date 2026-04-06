101st employ C100 and Ghost-X Drones at JRTC to Observe Artillery Impacts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001929" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC), 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare, launch, fly and observe UAS drones such as the Ghost-X and C-100 during an artillery fires and impacts at a range while attending the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 6, 2026. MFRCs at 101st ABN DIV (AA) are a modern U.S. Army unit designed to integrate reconnaissance, targeting, and advanced technology to support brigade-level operations. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)



The PDW C100 is a modular, man-packable heavy-lift quadcopter designed for rapid deployment, long-endurance missions, and versatile payload integration, offering significant tactical advantages for military and tactical operations.



The Ghost-X is a helicopter-type, medium-range autonomous reconnaissance drone designed for tactical U.S. Army operations with enhanced endurance, modular payloads, and rapid deployment capabilities.