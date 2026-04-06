101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001922" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) set up the Aevex Atlas precision-guided drone system during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 5, 2026. Aevex team members assisted soldiers in assembling various parts, including the Atlas Ground Control System and launcher, which are designed to enable small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aircraft systems. The Atlas is a Group II autonomous precision strike system engineered for tactical dominance, delivering standoff reach and reliability in contested environments. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide Soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)