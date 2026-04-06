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    Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

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    BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Stephen Nolan 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice in the Beaver Island Harbor on Lake Michigan April 3, 2026. The cutter's ice-breaking efforts were in support of ongoing domestic ice-breaking operations in the Great Lakes, which are designed to ensure the continuous movement of commerce within Great Lakes waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001868
    VIRIN: 260403-G-G0109-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613878
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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