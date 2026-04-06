Coast Guard continues to break ice in Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) breaks ice in the Beaver Island Harbor on Lake Michigan April 3, 2026. The cutter's ice-breaking efforts were in support of ongoing domestic ice-breaking operations in the Great Lakes, which are designed to ensure the continuous movement of commerce within Great Lakes waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Nolan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001868
|VIRIN:
|260403-G-G0109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111613878
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BEAVER ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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