Downhill Daily | Arriving at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

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The 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is officially underway! In today's episode, we're on the ground as Veterans arrive, check in, and get set up for an incredible week ahead.



This year, the mountain is closed exclusively for clinic participants, meaning every run belongs to our Veterans. From downhill skiing to curling, ice fishing, and everything in between, the week is packed with adaptive sports and experiences designed to push limits and build community.



Stay tuned all week for more episodes of the Downhill Daily!



The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation. Approximately 400 profoundly disabled Veterans participate from across the country. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations, multiple sclerosis, and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.



Learn more: www.wintersportsclinic.org

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: www.va.gov

Proudly supported by DAV: www.dav.org