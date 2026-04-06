(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Downhill Daily | Arriving at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Veterans Health Administration

    The 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is officially underway! In today's episode, we're on the ground as Veterans arrive, check in, and get set up for an incredible week ahead.

    This year, the mountain is closed exclusively for clinic participants, meaning every run belongs to our Veterans. From downhill skiing to curling, ice fishing, and everything in between, the week is packed with adaptive sports and experiences designed to push limits and build community.

    Stay tuned all week for more episodes of the Downhill Daily!

    The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation. Approximately 400 profoundly disabled Veterans participate from across the country. Veterans with TBIs, spinal cord injuries, visual impairments, amputations, multiple sclerosis, and other severe disabilities are challenged to overcome perceived limitations through adaptive skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, rock wall climbing, education and other activities. It is the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.

    Learn more: www.wintersportsclinic.org
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: www.va.gov
    Proudly supported by DAV: www.dav.org

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001837
    VIRIN: 260406-O-GE003-1001
    Filename: DOD_111613344
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downhill Daily | Arriving at the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video