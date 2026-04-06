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    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition - April 2025

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    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Steve Pindyski 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command conducted its selection camp at U.S. Army Support Activity-Fort Dix March 31 to April 3 for the U.S. Team, which will compete this summer in the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition. CIOR is an annual reserve military competition consisting of NATO member states and other invited nations. In 2026, 34 countries will compete representing 1.3 million reserve troops. The competition, which has been held since 1957, is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles, and orienteering. CIOR is a team competition in which each member of the team must complete the competition events together. The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting on the first day, obstacle course and utility swimming on the second day, and orienteering with additional tasks like range estimation, map reading and hand grenade throwing on the third day. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Steve Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001814
    VIRIN: 260402-O-VS460-1225
    Filename: DOD_111612775
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    - NATO Obstacle Course/Hand Grenade/Land Navigation

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