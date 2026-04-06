Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition - April 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Reserve Command conducted its selection camp at U.S. Army Support Activity-Fort Dix March 31 to April 3 for the U.S. Team, which will compete this summer in the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military Competition. CIOR is an annual reserve military competition consisting of NATO member states and other invited nations. In 2026, 34 countries will compete representing 1.3 million reserve troops. The competition, which has been held since 1957, is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles, and orienteering. CIOR is a team competition in which each member of the team must complete the competition events together. The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting on the first day, obstacle course and utility swimming on the second day, and orienteering with additional tasks like range estimation, map reading and hand grenade throwing on the third day. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Steve Pindyski)