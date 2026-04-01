German soldier trains on Abrams tank in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001723" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis participated in a hands-on familiarization with the 70-ton M1A2 Abrams with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. Solis worked alongside U.S. Soldiers for two weeks during German-led marksmanship and military skills events before learning basic driver controls and operating the tank under supervision. Joint training like this builds interoperability between allied forces and strengthens collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)