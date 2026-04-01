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    German soldier trains on Abrams tank in Lithuania

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    LITHUANIA

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis participated in a hands-on familiarization with the 70-ton M1A2 Abrams with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. Solis worked alongside U.S. Soldiers for two weeks during German-led marksmanship and military skills events before learning basic driver controls and operating the tank under supervision. Joint training like this builds interoperability between allied forces and strengthens collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 11:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001723
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-GB622-4001
    PIN: 260403-A
    Filename: DOD_111611488
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, German soldier trains on Abrams tank in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-12 CAV
    100th MPAD
    WEARENATO
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    EFDI

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