German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis participated in a hands-on familiarization with the 70-ton M1A2 Abrams with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. Solis worked alongside U.S. Soldiers for two weeks during German-led marksmanship and military skills events before learning basic driver controls and operating the tank under supervision. Joint training like this builds interoperability between allied forces and strengthens collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2026 11:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001723
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-GB622-4001
|PIN:
|260403-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111611488
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, German soldier trains on Abrams tank in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German soldier receives Abrams tank familiarization during partner training in Lithuania
No keywords found.