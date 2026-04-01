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    German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis discusses Abrams familiarization in Lithuania

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    LITHUANIA

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A-roll interview with German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis about participating in an M1A2 Abrams tank familiarization with U.S. Soldiers at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. Solis worked alongside U.S. Soldiers during German-led marksmanship and military skills events before taking part in the tank familiarization. U.S. and allied forces in Europe conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and maintain collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.04.2026 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001718
    VIRIN: 260402-Z-GB622-2004
    Filename: DOD_111611412
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

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    This work, German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis discusses Abrams familiarization in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-12 CAV
    German Army
    100th MPAD
    stronger together
    Victory Corps
    EFDI

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