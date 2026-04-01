Interview with U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Green about German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis participating in an M1A2 Abrams tank familiarization with U.S. Soldiers at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. U.S. and allied forces in Europe conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and maintain collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2026 13:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001715
|VIRIN:
|260402-Z-GB622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611402
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Green discusses Abrams familiarization in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German soldier receives Abrams tank familiarization during partner training in Lithuania
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