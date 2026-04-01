U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Green discusses Abrams familiarization in Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with U.S. Army Spc. Morgan Green about German Army Master Sgt. Steven Solis participating in an M1A2 Abrams tank familiarization with U.S. Soldiers at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 2, 2026. U.S. and allied forces in Europe conduct joint training to strengthen interoperability and maintain collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)