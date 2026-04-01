Social Media Reel Spc. Riley discusses Schützenschnur qualification in Lithuania

U.S. Army Spc. Riley, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, discusses the Schützenschnur qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 25, 2026. Soldiers completed a series of marksmanship tasks during the event as they competed for the German military badge for weapons proficiency. Without graphics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2026 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001713
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-GB622-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_111611394
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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German soldier receives Abrams tank familiarization during partner training in Lithuania
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