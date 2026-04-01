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    Social Media Reel Spc. Riley discusses Schützenschnur qualification in Lithuania

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    LITHUANIA

    03.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Riley, assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, discusses the Schützenschnur qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, March 25, 2026. Soldiers completed a series of marksmanship tasks during the event as they competed for the German military badge for weapons proficiency. Without graphics. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.04.2026 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001713
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-GB622-4002
    Filename: DOD_111611394
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Media Reel Spc. Riley discusses Schützenschnur qualification in Lithuania, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-12 CAV
    Schutzenschnur
    stronger together
    Victory Corps
    EFDI

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