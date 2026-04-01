Nimitz Conducts Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, April 3, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johnathan McCune)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001704
|VIRIN:
|260403-N-DL801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111611072
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
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