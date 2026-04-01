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    Weld Weld Weld

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    B-Roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility welders use air carbon gouging, gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), and a CN-Seamless machine to shape, seal and cut a variety of materials while supporting the shipyard mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 19, 2026. As a key component of the Structural Group (Code 920), the Welding Shop (Shop 26) provides comprehensive welding services for all vessel maintenance and modernization. Its team of over 150 welders are tasked with performing high-quality welding services with an emphasis on safety and workmanship, delivery the highest standards of quality are met on complex maritime operations. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy’s fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001703
    VIRIN: 260319-N-VN697-3030
    Filename: DOD_111611066
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weld Weld Weld, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PHNSY & IMF, welders, shipyard, maintenance

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