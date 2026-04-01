Weld Weld Weld

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility welders use air carbon gouging, gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), and a CN-Seamless machine to shape, seal and cut a variety of materials while supporting the shipyard mission at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 19, 2026. As a key component of the Structural Group (Code 920), the Welding Shop (Shop 26) provides comprehensive welding services for all vessel maintenance and modernization. Its team of over 150 welders are tasked with performing high-quality welding services with an emphasis on safety and workmanship, delivery the highest standards of quality are met on complex maritime operations. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy’s fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)