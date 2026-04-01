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    FY26 Maritime Staff Talks completed in Cartagena

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    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    03.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command conduct FY26 Maritime Staff Talks with Colombian counterparts with Armada del Colombia in Cartagena, Colombia, Mar. 23-27, 2026. The talks strengthen maritime security cooperation and interoperability through combined planning, information sharing, and measurable objectives focused on countering illicit maritime activity and supporting regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001698
    VIRIN: 260327-M-TU094-1001
    Filename: DOD_111610866
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, FY26 Maritime Staff Talks completed in Cartagena, by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    planning
    readiness
    allies and partners

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