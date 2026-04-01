FY26 Maritime Staff Talks completed in Cartagena

U.S. service members with U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command conduct FY26 Maritime Staff Talks with Colombian counterparts with Armada del Colombia in Cartagena, Colombia, Mar. 23-27, 2026. The talks strengthen maritime security cooperation and interoperability through combined planning, information sharing, and measurable objectives focused on countering illicit maritime activity and supporting regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
This video contains USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001698
|VIRIN:
|260327-M-TU094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111610866
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|CARTAGENA, CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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