Exercise Sentry South 26-2
U.S. Air Force 146th Security Forces personnel instructed a course for the
146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, to qualify
on the M-18 compact service pistol and the M-4 rifle, during exercise Sentry South 26-2
in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026.
Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors are specialized
personnel who train military and civilian members on weapon safety, operation, and
maintenance, primarily focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18, M-240, and M-203.
They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for deployments, and serve as
subject matter experts on small arms.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against
realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
conditions.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001371
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-CA329-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111605013
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 AES qualifies on M-18 and M-4 at Sentry South 26-2, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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