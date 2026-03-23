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    146 AES qualifies on M-18 and M-4 at Sentry South 26-2

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    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    U.S. Air Force 146th Security Forces personnel instructed a course for the
    146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, to qualify
    on the M-18 compact service pistol and the M-4 rifle, during exercise Sentry South 26-2
    in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026.
    Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors are specialized
    personnel who train military and civilian members on weapon safety, operation, and
    maintenance, primarily focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18, M-240, and M-203.
    They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for deployments, and serve as
    subject matter experts on small arms.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
    operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
    environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against
    realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
    conditions.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001371
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-CA329-1004
    Filename: DOD_111605013
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, 146 AES qualifies on M-18 and M-4 at Sentry South 26-2, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    M18
    CADM
    146 AES
    weapons qualfications
    M4
    Sentry South 26-2

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