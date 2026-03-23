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    Fort Hood Soldiers complete the Expert Soldier Badge test

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers finished testing for the Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Hood, Texas, hosted by 11th Corps Signal Brigade, March 09-27, 2026. The ESB is a prestigious award established in 2019 that requires passing a rigorous, multi-day testing process, including physical fitness, land navigation, weapons, and patrol lanes, and culminates in a 12-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001359
    VIRIN: 260327-A-RV165-2229
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111604906
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Fort Hood Soldiers complete the Expert Soldier Badge test, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ESB
    11th Corps Signal Brigade
    1st Cavalry Division
    Training & Combat Readiness
    Expert Soldier Bdage

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