U.S. Army Soldiers finished testing for the Expert Soldier Badge on Fort Hood, Texas, hosted by 11th Corps Signal Brigade, March 09-27, 2026. The ESB is a prestigious award established in 2019 that requires passing a rigorous, multi-day testing process, including physical fitness, land navigation, weapons, and patrol lanes, and culminates in a 12-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 17:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001359
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-RV165-2229
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111604906
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Soldiers complete the Expert Soldier Badge test, by SPC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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