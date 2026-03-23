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    Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Throughout April, Camp Zama will celebrate the Month of Military Child with various events and activities to recognize and honor the resilience and sacrifices of military children.

    Today, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs team is highlighting Emerson Moore, a Zama Middle High School senior and the JROTC Trojan Battalion commander, who has been interning with the Garrison’s Emergency Management Office since last September!

    Additional photos provided by Emerson Moore

    #MOMC #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MilitaryFamilies #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001292
    VIRIN: 260331-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603338
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Month of Military Child
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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