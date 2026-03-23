Month of Military Child feature_Emerson Moore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Throughout April, Camp Zama will celebrate the Month of Military Child with various events and activities to recognize and honor the resilience and sacrifices of military children.



Today, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs team is highlighting Emerson Moore, a Zama Middle High School senior and the JROTC Trojan Battalion commander, who has been interning with the Garrison’s Emergency Management Office since last September!



Additional photos provided by Emerson Moore



#MOMC #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #MilitaryFamilies #BeAllYouCanBe