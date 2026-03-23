B-roll vertical Forklift Symphony

B-roll, vertical. Four forklift operators with Rigging and Equipment Operations Division, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, simultaneously move a 60-foot-long crate as it is readied for shipping at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 3, 2026. Code 930 with the Production Resources Department requested transportation for a large crate. They contacted the transportation team and together formed a plan to move the sixty-foot-long structure. The movement of this type of crate using numerous trucks happens about 4 times annually; due to their length and pliability, they cannot be moved with cranes. The crate is scheduled to house a heavy piece of machinery to be shipped to the mainland. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 01:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001283
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-VN697-8825
|Filename:
|DOD_111603299
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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